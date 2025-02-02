Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DNLI FY2025 Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.80). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $69,484.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,518 shares of company stock worth $1,469,382. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,491,000 after acquiring an additional 903,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,749,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 58.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 229,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.