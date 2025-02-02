What is Cormark’s Forecast for Galiano Gold Q4 Earnings?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on Galiano Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The company has a market cap of C$411.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$2.73.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. Galiano Gold had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.