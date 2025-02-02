TSE:CP Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.07.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$115.50 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$101.76 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$107.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$109.98. The firm has a market cap of C$107.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total value of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 51,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.91, for a total transaction of C$5,426,615.01. Insiders sold a total of 70,284 shares of company stock worth $7,398,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

