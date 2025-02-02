Seaport Res Ptn Expects Higher Earnings for Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

