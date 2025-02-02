Biohaven FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($6.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($6.05). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($8.85) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHVN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BHVN opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Biohaven by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,368,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,132,551.54. This represents a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

