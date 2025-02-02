Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PB Q1 Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

PB stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In related news, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,459.59. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $39,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,616,574.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,104 in the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,804,000. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 228,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

