Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.59) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 182.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

