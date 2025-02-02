DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Price

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. Veritex has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

In other news, Director John Sughrue sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $508,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,950.75. This represents a 21.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 807,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veritex by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 680,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

