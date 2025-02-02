StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 1.7 %

United-Guardian stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.75. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in United-Guardian in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

