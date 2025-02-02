Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $481,625. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

