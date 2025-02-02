CTS (CTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect CTS to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTS Stock Down 0.3 %

CTS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. CTS has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Report on CTS

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $710,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,225,308. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,185 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.