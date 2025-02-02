DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XRAY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.92%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

