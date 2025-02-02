Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

ZG opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $83.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $273,282.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,604.60. The trade was a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $235,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,026. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,689 shares of company stock worth $12,520,379. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

