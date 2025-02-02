First Financial (THFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect First Financial to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Financial has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.51.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

