Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.07) per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SPR opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.81. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

