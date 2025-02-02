Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $615.02 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOD opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

