FMC (FMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

FMC stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

