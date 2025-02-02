American Financial Group (AFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect American Financial Group to post earnings of $3.15 per share and revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

