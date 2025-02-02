Centene (CNC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $38.78 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centene Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. Centene has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Greco bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.