Aramark (ARMK) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.87 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

