StockNews.com Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sell

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

FRT opened at $108.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 496,129 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

