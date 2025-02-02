VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNRX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday.

VNRX opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 174,764 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 617,085 shares in the company, valued at $351,738.45. This trade represents a 39.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 139,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $79,692.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,920.28. This represents a 7.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 358,266 shares of company stock valued at $204,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

