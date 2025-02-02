Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,697,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 513,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 478,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

