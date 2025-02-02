NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 104,800.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
