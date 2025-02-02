StockNews.com Downgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Sell

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHCT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.00 million, a P/E ratio of -220.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 65.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

