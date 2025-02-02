StockNews.com Upgrades Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to “Buy”

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $9.37 on Friday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $325.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
