StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Articles

