StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.44.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
