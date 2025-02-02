StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The LGL Group comprises 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

