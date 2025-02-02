MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

