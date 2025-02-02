Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

