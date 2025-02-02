StockNews.com Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Sell

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

