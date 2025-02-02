StockNews.com Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to “Buy”

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DDS

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

DDS stock opened at $468.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.15. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $492.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. The trade was a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.