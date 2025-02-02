StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Enservco Company Profile
