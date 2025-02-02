StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

