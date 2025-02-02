StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Hold

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

BMRC stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.34 million, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 39.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

