LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
LITB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.