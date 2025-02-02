LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITB opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.95. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

