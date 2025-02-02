StockNews.com Downgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Sell

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 136.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anand Mehra acquired 666,666 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,567.50. The trade was a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 63,358 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,866 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

