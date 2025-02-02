Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ResMed

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ResMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.21. ResMed has a one year low of $170.56 and a one year high of $263.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,749.63. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,030 shares of company stock worth $2,702,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

