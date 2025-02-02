Sidoti Csr Has Pessimistic Outlook of Sanmina Q2 Earnings

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanmina in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Sanmina’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sanmina’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 10,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $835,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,439,520. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.