Q2 Earnings Estimate for Robert Half Issued By William Blair

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

RHI stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. Robert Half has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

