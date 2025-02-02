FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Lowered by Analyst

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.59. The consensus estimate for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $145.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $191.63.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

