Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.17. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $29.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q1 2026 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

NYSE LAD opened at $376.19 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $405.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.21 and a 200 day moving average of $327.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,579 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 261,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 69,901 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Tina Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.72, for a total value of $392,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,466.16. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,258,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,814 shares in the company, valued at $73,269,320. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,770 shares of company stock worth $15,103,607. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

