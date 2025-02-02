What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for STOK FY2025 Earnings?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.25). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $11.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $608.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,913.39. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

