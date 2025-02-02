Q3 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.8 %

DHI stock opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $133.02 and a 1-year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.