FY2025 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Boosted by HC Wainwright

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.80 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

