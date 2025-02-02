Q3 EPS Estimates for Century Communities Lifted by Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.84. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $12.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCS. StockNews.com downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Century Communities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Century Communities by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 295,729 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

