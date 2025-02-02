Q2 Earnings Forecast for PBF Energy Issued By Wolfe Research

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wolfe Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research analyst D. Leggate forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PBF Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 549,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PBF Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 392,776 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,223,018.26. This trade represents a 0.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,817,500 shares of company stock worth $54,118,260 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

