Q3 EPS Estimates for ETD Increased by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

NYSE ETD opened at $31.01 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares in the company, valued at $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

