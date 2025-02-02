FY2025 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Lowered by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.44.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

