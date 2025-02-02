FY2025 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Lowered by Analyst

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.
Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
Shares of CIA opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$4.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
