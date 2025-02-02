Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver FY2025 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Panmure Gordon boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

TSE MAG opened at C$22.84 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$25.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.02.

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.87, for a total transaction of C$1,094,099.92. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

