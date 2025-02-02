Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CGI Q2 Earnings

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. CGI has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,290,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,550,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CGI by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,513,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,072,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,173,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,275,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,978,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

